Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 156,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 24.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 574,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

