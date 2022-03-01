Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.54 and its 200 day moving average is $454.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

