Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.77 and a 200 day moving average of $580.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

