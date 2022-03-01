Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of WBT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 59,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after buying an additional 320,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,290,000 after buying an additional 168,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after buying an additional 158,414 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

