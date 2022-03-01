Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 361,108 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Centerra Gold worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.
Centerra Gold Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
