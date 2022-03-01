Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,684 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.92% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,281,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.