Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 581,699 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5,570.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,699 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Howmet Aerospace worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

