Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 637,333 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 5,982.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,333 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.07% of Retail Value worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 190.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 23.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

RVI stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.69. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

About Retail Value (Get Rating)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.