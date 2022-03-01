Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Avient worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

