Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,881 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.90% of Inter Parfums worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPAR stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,155 shares of company stock worth $5,549,127 in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

