Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $20,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

