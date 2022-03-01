Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.79.

PNW opened at $70.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

