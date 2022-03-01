Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

WEN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 130,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,098. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

