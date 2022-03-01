Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.87-0.91 EPS.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

