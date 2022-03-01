Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 92.2% in February

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSE WEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

