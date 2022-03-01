Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

