WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of WestRock worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

