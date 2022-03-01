Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.11.

TSE WCP opened at C$9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.98%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

