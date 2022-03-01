William Blair Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

FOXF stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

