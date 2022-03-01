Willis Investment Counsel Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cerner by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,391,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after acquiring an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

