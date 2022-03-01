Willis Investment Counsel Has $2.07 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,859.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,160.00 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

