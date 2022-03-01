Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,484 shares of company stock valued at $210,070,389 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

