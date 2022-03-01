Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $18,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $204.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $161.19 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

