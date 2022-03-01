Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 1.01% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 60,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

