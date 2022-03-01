Willis Investment Counsel Sells 153,705 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,705 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for 2.2% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of Kroger worth $38,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

