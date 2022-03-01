window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST’s (LINV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LENDINVEST stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52. The stock has a market cap of £278.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.90. has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.08).

Get LENDINVEST alerts:

