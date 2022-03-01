Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $6,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

