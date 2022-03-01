Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

