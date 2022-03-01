Woodstock Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,505. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

