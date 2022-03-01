Woodstock Corp Has $19.13 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,557,724. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.