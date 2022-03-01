Woodstock Corp Has $2.25 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.76. 30,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day moving average of $245.14. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

