Woodstock Corp Has $38.03 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 4.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.46 and its 200-day moving average is $335.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

