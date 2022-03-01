Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,546,728,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.74. 51,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

