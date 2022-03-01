Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $319.00 at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $318.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.71.

WDAY opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.18. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

