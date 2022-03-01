Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $410,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

WKHS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 317,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,644. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $510.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

