Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. 32,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -174.35 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.