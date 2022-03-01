World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

INT stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 524.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,176,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

