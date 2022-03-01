World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.