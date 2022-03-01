Worley Limited Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Worley has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

