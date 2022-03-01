W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.26

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 137140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $733.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.
About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
