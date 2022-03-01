W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.26

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 137140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $733.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $6,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

