Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,599. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

