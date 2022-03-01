XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.36.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $72.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.