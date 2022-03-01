Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

