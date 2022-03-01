Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Up 9%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 127,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 343,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$170.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

