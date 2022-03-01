YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “
NYSE YPF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
