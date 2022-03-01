YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

NYSE YPF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 803,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,067,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,996,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 348,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

