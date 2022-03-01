Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.