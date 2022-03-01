Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.95 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

