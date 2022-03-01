Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,093. The company has a market cap of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

