Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Infosys posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after buying an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.