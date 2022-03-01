Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $179.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $180.58 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in StarTek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 1,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.80.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

